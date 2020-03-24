Cesc Fabregas names the only two team-mates who were at his level towards the end of his time at Arsenal

Cesc Fabregas might rub some Arsenal fans up the wrong way with these comments…

Former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas has given some intriguing insight into the end of his Gunners career.

Speaking to Arseblog, the Spaniard, now with Monaco, made it clear he struggled with life at the Emirates Stadium shortly before he ended up leaving the club for his big move back to boyhood club Barcelona.

Fabregas often had to carry this team, and many Gooners would happily admit that, with Arsene Wenger long baring the brunt of the criticism as he was perceived to have failed to put a strong enough squad together.

It seems Fabregas shared this frustration, though he perhaps went a little overly harsh by saying he felt there were only two other players at his level towards the end of his time in north London.

He named those two as Robin van Persie and Sami Nasri, telling Arseblog: “I was the captain, I always felt so much pressure on myself. I had to lead this team to win something… I gave everything.

“Sometimes, I used to go home after we lost and I used to cry, I used to suffer, I used to spend sleepless nights suffering. And then you lose a game, you’re in the bus like this destroyed and then you hear some players laughing, thinking about where they will be going out later. This was going on for a few years.

“Yeah, we were playing beautiful football and I enjoyed that side of things but I was putting pressure on myself to lead, to do everything and at one point I felt kind of lonely.

“Especially in the last two or three years, I felt Robin and Samir were the only players – it’s not an arrogant thing to say, it’s how I felt at that time – I felt they were the players who were at my level mentally and technically.”