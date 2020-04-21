Arsenal News Latest News

Cesc Fabregas names the underrated former Arsenal star he thinks was “stupendous”

Fabregas has paid a big compliment to one old Arsenal team-mate.

Former Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas has praised his old team-mate Tomas Rosicky with a nice little tribute on Twitter.

The Monaco midfielder was taking part in a question and answer session with fans on social media, discussing a range of topics, which included singling out our Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli as the one member of this current Gunners squad that he’d love to play with.

Another question involved Rosicky, with Fabregas gushing over the former Czech Republic international, who was undoubtedly a joy to watch on his day…

If not for injuries, Rosicky could no doubt have achieved a great deal more in the game, with his ability on the ball and creativity in his passing making him one of the finest attacking midfielders in Europe at points in his career.

It’s nice to see Fabregas recognise his talent in this way, as Rosicky is quite underrated, especially by non-Arsenal supporters.

2 Comments

  1. Sue says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:15 am

    I agree, he was stupendous! And that thunderbolt at WHL 😍👌 Much love for Tomas…

  2. stevo says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:35 am

    Sadly injuries limited his opportunities.
    He was also too direct and like Gnabry did not fit the tika taka side to side slow build up style Arsenal changed to.

