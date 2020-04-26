Arsenal make big decision on training after players break lockdown rules

Arsenal are planning to re-open Colney for training next week.

Arsenal players will reportedly return to Colney for training next week on special individual programmes.

This decision follows Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe, David Luiz and Granit Xhaka getting in trouble over breaking lockdown rules, according to BBC Sport.

The report explains that Arsenal have decided to partially re-open their Colney training ground as a result, but that players will train alone for the moment.

The UK remains under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means people are only allowed to leave their house for essential exercise or to shop for food and medicine. People are also instructed to remain two metres away from anyone outside their household.

BBC Sport claim, however, that Lacazette, Pepe, Luiz and Xhaka breached those guidelines, and it may be that the club feel it would be easier to monitor players if they’re at the Arsenal training ground.

Let’s hope this can also soon mean a return to proper training as Bundesliga clubs have been doing recently.