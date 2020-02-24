Dani Ceballos made some time for young fans after the game.

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos showed his class by taking the time to meet some young fans after yesterday’s 3-2 win over Everton in the Premier League.

The on-loan Real Madrid ace has found his feet again after a spell out of the team, and it’s clear he’s a good bloke off the pitch as well.

Watch the video above as he meets to take pictures and share a couple of high fives with these absolutely awe-struck kids.

It remains to be seen if Ceballos will stay with us permanently, but it seems clear he’s putting everything into his club while he’s here.