Video: Arsenal star meets awe-struck young fans after win over Everton

Dani Ceballos made some time for young fans after the game.

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos showed his class by taking the time to meet some young fans after yesterday’s 3-2 win over Everton in the Premier League.

The on-loan Real Madrid ace has found his feet again after a spell out of the team, and it’s clear he’s a good bloke off the pitch as well.

Watch the video above as he meets to take pictures and share a couple of high fives with these absolutely awe-struck kids.

It remains to be seen if Ceballos will stay with us permanently, but it seems clear he’s putting everything into his club while he’s here.

  1. Tommogun58 says:
    February 24, 2020 at 7:37 am

    Another very good performance from Dani,he rarely makes a bad pass or hides ,he gets back to defend and fights for the team ,if it wasn’t for auba’s goals he would have been my MotM.

