(Photo) Dani Ceballos sends message to Arsenal fans after lengthy absence from first-team

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos sent a message to Gunners supporters after making his return to the starting line up in the 4-0 win over Newcastle.
The Spain international put in a fine display to help us earn a big victory, and it’s clear the on-loan Real Madrid ace was delighted to get back onto the Emirates Stadium pitch again.
🔴⚪️There's only one thing better than being back in the team after a long lasting injury: winning in the Emirates Stadium in front of our supporters! 🙌🏻🙌🏻We keep fighting! Let's go Gunners!💪⚽️ 🔴⚪️Solo hay una cosa mejor que volver al 11 después de una larga lesión: ganar en el Emirates delante de nuestra afición! 🙌🏻🙌🏻Estamos en la lucha! Vamos Gunners!💪⚽️ @Arsenal #PremierLeague #Victory #WeKeepFighting
While it remains to be seen if Ceballos has a future at Arsenal beyond this season, it would be great to at least see him get more opportunities like this between now and May.