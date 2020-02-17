(Photo) Dani Ceballos sends message to Arsenal fans after lengthy absence from first-team

Ceballos put in a fine performance on his return.

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos sent a message to Gunners supporters after making his return to the starting line up in the 4-0 win over Newcastle.

The Spain international put in a fine display to help us earn a big victory, and it’s clear the on-loan Real Madrid ace was delighted to get back onto the Emirates Stadium pitch again.

While it remains to be seen if Ceballos has a future at Arsenal beyond this season, it would be great to at least see him get more opportunities like this between now and May.