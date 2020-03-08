Dani Ceballos has responded to the hard-fought win over West Ham.
Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos has praised the team’s attitude after a hard-fought 1-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League yesterday.
See below for the Spaniard’s Instagram post, in which he praises the mentality of the players to secure an important three points…
View this post on Instagram
🔴⚪️ This is the right attitude and the way it has to go! 3 very important points today. Thanks so much to our supporters! With you everything is possible! ❤⚽ Let's go Gunners!💪💪 🔴⚪️ Esta es la actitud y el camino a seguir! 3 puntos importantísimos hoy. Muchas gracias a nuestra afición! Con vosotros todo es posible! ❤⚽️ Vamos Gunners! 💪💪 @Arsenal #PremierLeague #Gunners #Vamos #VamosArsenal #Objetive
Arsenal were certainly made to work for this win, with Alexandre Lacazette’s late goal enough to settle an even contest.
Ceballos had another fine game as he continues to work his way into Mikel Arteta’s plans after a slow start to his time on loan with us.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
Well said, and well played Dani boy.
Worked his *rse off for the whole 95, my MoM.
Looks like he’s bought into Arteta going forward, and is “playing to be offered signing” – personally I hope so.
Mention for Mari, as new to us.
Played very well, as at Pompey.
Calm and collected, positionally good , distribution very good and solid in the air and tackle.
He will face much sterner tests than his 2 games to date, but looking promising – time will tell until seasons end.