Dani Ceballos has responded to the hard-fought win over West Ham.

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos has praised the team’s attitude after a hard-fought 1-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League yesterday.

See below for the Spaniard’s Instagram post, in which he praises the mentality of the players to secure an important three points…

Arsenal were certainly made to work for this win, with Alexandre Lacazette’s late goal enough to settle an even contest.

Ceballos had another fine game as he continues to work his way into Mikel Arteta’s plans after a slow start to his time on loan with us.