David Luiz made fun of himself in this birthday message.

Arsenal defender David Luiz sent a hilarious birthday message to Gunners team-mate Eddie Nketiah as he laughed at himself over his age.

Nketiah turned 21 yesterday, while Luiz recently turned 33 and is very much at the opposite end of his career.

Luiz teased Nketiah with this image above, reminding the youngster that one day he’ll get old too!

Nketiah spent part of this season on loan at Leeds United but now looks set to get more of a chance in Mikel Arteta’s first-team.