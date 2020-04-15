David Luiz has spoken out on fears over Mikel Arteta’s health.

Arsenal defender David Luiz has spoken out about how he and the rest of the team responded to manager Mikel Arteta contracting coronavirus.

It was just over a month ago now that the Gunners boss tested positive for the illness which has spread across the world in the last few months after initially breaking out in China at the end of 2019.

While COVID-19 can present only mild symptoms or even none at all to many people, it can also be very dangerous to the elderly or to those with underlying health conditions.

Luckily, Arteta recovered after a couple of weeks, but Luiz admits Arsenal’s players were scared when they first heard about the 38-year-old picking up the bug.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Luiz spoke about the players’ reaction at the time, and also gave some interesting insight into how they’ve kept up with Arteta since then.

“We were scared. The day he tested positive, we were sad, scared and stayed in our homes,” Luiz said.

“We started our quarantine before anyone else here in England due to this. It was a huge warning for us to have someone [test positive] so close to us.”

He added: “We have been given assignments just like in school and at university. I spent an hour and a half on a video call with Arteta, analysing games and training sessions from this season. ‘Tell me about this game without watching it, David,’ he would say.

“Afterwards we would watch and see we were trying to do something good, but couldn’t execute it – or we thought it was bad, but in this case good. This discussion is good and will help us a lot in the future.”