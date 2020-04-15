Arsenal News Latest News

Video: David Luiz pulls off incredible trick shot in his garden

David Luiz is turning on the skill during lockdown!

Arsenal defender David Luiz has been keeping us entertained with some sublime skill during lockdown.

Watch below as the Brazilian defender pulls off a pretty incredible trick shot, somehow getting the ball to spin into this goal despite taking his shot from some way behind it…

@davidluiz_23⚽️ ##enjoylife ##homework ##youcandoit♬ Lottery – K Camp

We’ve all known for some time that Luiz is one of the most technically gifted centre-backs around, but this is something else!

