Arsenal thrashing of Newcastle sees them do something for the first time since Arsene Wenger’s reign

Arsenal looked like their old selves against Newcastle.

Arsenal thrashed Newcastle 4-0 on Sunday, winning in a far more convincing manner than we’ve seen for some time.

Remarkably, according to Twitter user LTArsenal, this is the first time since Arsene Wenger’s reign that we’ve both won by three goals or more in the Premier League AND kept a clean sheet.

It’s a shame it’s been so long, but it’s certainly encouraging to see that manager Mikel Arteta seems to be getting the team back to its best.

Given how often we looked unconvincing under Unai Emery, it’s perhaps not that surprising that we never put in a complete enough display to both score a lot of goals and keep our opponents out.

Arteta named a bold line up yesterday, with Dani Ceballos, Mesut Ozil and Nicolas Pepe all in from the start as the Spaniard went all-out attack, but thankfully it didn’t leave us vulnerable at the back.

  1. Adajim says:
    February 17, 2020 at 7:25 am

    During UE era, we had a couple of some good display, let’s give credit to the man.
    It’s was just not good enough.
    Our players played with panick, they weren’t comfortable and it was evident something was lacking, probably due to his style not well communicated or new signings whereas since MA arrived, the fluidity, passion and concentration level has increased, when when we were not performing well, the game was just there for the taking and all could see, it was a matter of a goal for the game to be won.
    Hopefully this is a start of good run

