Arsenal looked like their old selves against Newcastle.

Arsenal thrashed Newcastle 4-0 on Sunday, winning in a far more convincing manner than we’ve seen for some time.

Remarkably, according to Twitter user LTArsenal, this is the first time since Arsene Wenger’s reign that we’ve both won by three goals or more in the Premier League AND kept a clean sheet.

Been waiting awhile to tweet these: -Arsenal have won a Premier league game by 3 or more goals for the first time since February of last year.

It’s a shame it’s been so long, but it’s certainly encouraging to see that manager Mikel Arteta seems to be getting the team back to its best.

Given how often we looked unconvincing under Unai Emery, it’s perhaps not that surprising that we never put in a complete enough display to both score a lot of goals and keep our opponents out.

Arteta named a bold line up yesterday, with Dani Ceballos, Mesut Ozil and Nicolas Pepe all in from the start as the Spaniard went all-out attack, but thankfully it didn’t leave us vulnerable at the back.