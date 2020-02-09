Klopp praise means a lot to Arsenal wonderkid Martinelli.

Arsenal youngster Gabriel Martinelli has responded to some lavish praise from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp earlier this season.

The Brazilian wonderkid has enjoyed an outstanding first season at the Emirates Stadium, netting ten goals in all competitions already, including a particularly memorable solo effort in the recent 2-2 draw away to Chelsea.

Martinelli also scored twice in a thrilling Carabao Cup game at Anfield earlier this season, which finished 5-5 before Liverpool went through on penalties.

Martinelli clearly made an impression on Klopp, however, with the German tactician dubbing him one of the talents of the century – some praise from a world class coach who’s worked with some top young players throughout his career.

“I feel very proud that one of the best tacticians in the world speaks well of me,” he told Spanish outlet Marca.

Arsenal fans will hope Martinelli can keep his feet on the ground and continue his development, though big praise like this is always welcome, so long as it doesn’t get to his head.