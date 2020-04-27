Which Arsenal legends would you bring back?

Former Arsenal star Gilberto Silva has named the three Invincibles he’d bring back to play for this current team if he could.

We’d probably all love to magically bring a few Gunners legends out of retirement to boost the fortunes of our current side, and it would be hard to pick just three.

Still, you’d imagine even just adding one player like Thierry Henry or Dennis Bergkamp could make all the difference to this current squad and turn us into more genuine top four contenders at the very least.

Speaking to beIN Sports in the video below, Gilberto picked three Invincibles he’d ideally bring back, and it’s hard to argue with his choices: Sol Campbell, Patrick Vieira, and Thierry Henry.

Thanks for your question @Eamesy who wanted to know which one of my Invincible teammates I think would make the biggest improvement to the current @Arsenal team! 🔴#AskGilbertoSilva #beINVOLVED https://t.co/pvDWeXQxBU pic.twitter.com/DSA4xMwQ8K — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 25, 2020

We need a better centre-back like Campbell in this squad, while Vieira would give us the leadership and quality we need in the middle of the park.

And of course you can’t leave out Henry, with the prospect of him partnering Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front certainly a mouth-watering thought.