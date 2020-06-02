Ian Wright snubs fellow Arsenal legend Thierry Henry with his first two PL Hall of Fame picks

Wrighty has revealed his Hall of Fame choices.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has picked two Premier League legends who should go into the Hall of Fame ahead of fellow Gunners great Thierry Henry.

And while we’d obviously all love to see an Arsenal hero like Henry recognised as soon as possible, it’s hard to argue with Wright’s choices.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, as quoted by the Metro, Wright went for Alan Shearer and Ryan Giggs as his first two picks for the upcoming Premier League Hall of Fame.

“I’d probably put in Alan Shearer and Ryan Giggs,” Wright said.

“I’d probably go with those two because Alan Shearer, 260 goals, will it ever be beaten? It’s going to take some unbelievable goalscorer to do it. And then you look at Ryan Giggs, 13 Premier League titles.

“Someone like Thierry will probably be next, only because of the unbelievable achievements of those two players that I’ve just mentioned.

“Alan being the greatest goalscorer in the history of the Premier League up to this date. And Ryan Giggs, that will not be beaten. You’re talking about two players who have got records there that may never be beaten.”

Given that Shearer is the Premier League’s all-time leading scorer – and quite possibly always will be – while Giggs won an incredible 13 titles with Manchester United, you have to say that’s probably fair enough.

On sheer talent alone, however, Henry may well be the best ever to grace the English game and so you’d hope he’s next in line for this special recognition.