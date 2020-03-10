Video: Ian Wright explains how Mikel Arteta has improved Arsenal

Wrighty clearly rates our new manager.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has discussed the impact made by Mikel Arteta in his brief reign as manager so far.

Watch the interesting and insightful video below from the former Gunners striker, who discusses the impact made by Arteta in terms of our defensive performances and team spirit since he came in to replace Unai Emery.

It’s encouraging to see Wright speak so highly of Arteta, with the inexperienced Spaniard certainly showing real promise in his short time in the Arsenal dugout.

Of course, we’re still up against it for a top four finish, but the initial signs suggest that, with proper backing in the summer transfer market, Arteta could put together a far more competitive side for next season.