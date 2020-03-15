Video: Ian Wright reveals Thierry Henry’s fear before he joined Arsenal

Thierry Henry was nervous about his move to Arsenal.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has discussed Thierry Henry’s nerves about joining the Gunners back in 1999.

The Frenchman ended up becoming one of our all-time greats, and one of the best to ever grace the Premier League.

Still, in the video below (from around 9.12), Wright says Henry told Arsene Wenger he was worried he wouldn’t score enough goals for the club.

That’s pretty amusing to hear with hindsight, with Henry going on to become our all-time leading scorer, eclipsing Wright.

Undoubtedly Wenger’s finest masterstroke in the transfer market – even Henry himself didn’t know how good he’d be!