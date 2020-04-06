Arsenal News Latest News

Video: Jack Wilshere clatters his wife with hilarious crunching tackle

Jack Wilshere’s clearly missing football!

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere looks like a man frustrated not to be out on the pitch at the moment as the Premier League continues to be put on hold due to the coronavirus crisis.

Watch below as the former Gunners ace, now with West Ham, takes a little kickabout with his wife a bit too seriously as he absolutely clatters her with a crunching tackle!

Wilshere needs to be careful pulling stunts like this with his injury record, though!

