Arsenal fans have a new Kieran Tierney chant.

Some Arsenal fans have revealed a quality new chant for left-back Kieran Tierney, performed in the video below.

Here’s to you our number three

The best left back we’ve ever seen

Oh tierney oh tierney He beats his man he’ll cross the ball

We love his passion He’s arsenal

Oh tierney Oh tierney pic.twitter.com/qCZ6HE5frp — J1 (@ClockEndJackk) February 16, 2020

While it’s not been the happiest of debut seasons for Tierney at Arsenal, it’s nice to see that hasn’t stopped many Gooners from rating him highly and showing him support.

The Scotland international was a big prospect at Celtic and looks to have the ingredients to make it in the Premier League as well, provided he can have a bit more luck with his fitness in the near future.