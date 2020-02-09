Konstantinos Mavropanos is reminding Arsenal of what he can do.

Arsenal may have been given a glimpse of a surprise option to strengthen our defence next season.

It’s no secret that our back four has been an area of major weakness for some time now, but we already know we can look forward to William Saliba linking up with the club after completing his loan back at Saint-Etienne this summer.

As well as the young Frenchman, however, Arsenal may also want to take another look at Greek starlet Konstantinos Mavropanos, who has made a very bright start on loan at Nurnberg since his move in January.

The 22-year-old, in fairness, has had his fitness struggles in his time in north London, despite looking a big talent when Arsene Wenger first gave him a run-out towards the end of the 2017/18 season.

Some Gooners may have forgotten about Mavropanos for a while, but he’s now generating a fair amount of buzz on Twitter after two man of the match performances from three games in the second tier in Germany…

2 MOTM performances in 3 games so far. I’m still not 100% sold on Mavropanos after watching him for the u23s a lot, but he’s certainly improving. The one thing you can’t deny is his strength in the air. Would be good to have him against a team like Burnley. https://t.co/DQxvbeM4Ng — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) February 8, 2020

Mavropanos is decent. Arsenal should hold buying a CB and play with Chambers/Mavraponos + Saliba. https://t.co/wo437HpFt1 — Theo Fraudcaught (@Fraudcaught) February 9, 2020

Tierney + Saliba/Mari + Mavropanos + Bellerin/Cedric EPL 2020/21 is not ready for Arsenal🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/NmDYtaG2c4 — OmondiWinston (@Itiswinny) February 9, 2020

If Mavropanos and ESR stay fit and continue their good form it could save us having to make two signings in the summer — Kenny (@KennyCota1) February 8, 2020