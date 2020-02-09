Konstantinos Mavropanos is reminding Arsenal of what he can do.
Arsenal may have been given a glimpse of a surprise option to strengthen our defence next season.
It’s no secret that our back four has been an area of major weakness for some time now, but we already know we can look forward to William Saliba linking up with the club after completing his loan back at Saint-Etienne this summer.
As well as the young Frenchman, however, Arsenal may also want to take another look at Greek starlet Konstantinos Mavropanos, who has made a very bright start on loan at Nurnberg since his move in January.
The 22-year-old, in fairness, has had his fitness struggles in his time in north London, despite looking a big talent when Arsene Wenger first gave him a run-out towards the end of the 2017/18 season.
Some Gooners may have forgotten about Mavropanos for a while, but he’s now generating a fair amount of buzz on Twitter after two man of the match performances from three games in the second tier in Germany…
2 MOTM performances in 3 games so far. I’m still not 100% sold on Mavropanos after watching him for the u23s a lot, but he’s certainly improving.
The one thing you can’t deny is his strength in the air. Would be good to have him against a team like Burnley. https://t.co/DQxvbeM4Ng
— Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) February 8, 2020
Mavropanos is decent. Arsenal should hold buying a CB and play with Chambers/Mavraponos + Saliba. https://t.co/wo437HpFt1
— Theo Fraudcaught (@Fraudcaught) February 9, 2020
Tierney + Saliba/Mari + Mavropanos + Bellerin/Cedric
EPL 2020/21 is not ready for Arsenal🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/NmDYtaG2c4
— OmondiWinston (@Itiswinny) February 9, 2020
If Mavropanos and ESR stay fit and continue their good form it could save us having to make two signings in the summer
— Kenny (@KennyCota1) February 8, 2020
The moment Mavropanos joined Arsenal I was super excited I had no clue who he was but I loved him as a player! He just added another clean sheet to his tally for this season and I can’t wait until he breaks into the Arsenal squad! Rooting for you @DMavropanos COYG https://t.co/6vocyMGAhi
— Franny (@its__Pancho) February 8, 2020
4 Comments
Still too inexperienced for Arsenal but hopefully he will get plenty of experience on loan in the next couple of years and improve
He’s a good player only that his injury record is disheartening.
Good to hear he is doing well.I recall his compatriate Socratis singing his praises prior to his injuries and let’s hope his optimism is not misplaced.He certainly has the physical attributes to succeed as a centre back, and perhaps all he needed to kick start his career was regular games.The same could apply to a number of our youngsters including the talented ESM.
Probably playing at his correct level now. We will have to see how he progresses in his loan because he hasn’t been able to string more than a few games together yet before injury. I have been underwhelmed si far with what i have seen, i dont think he is prem level but he has time to improve if he is goid enough.