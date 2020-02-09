Arsenal News Latest News

Arsenal youngster impressing on loan with two MOTM performances in three games

Konstantinos Mavropanos is reminding Arsenal of what he can do.

Arsenal may have been given a glimpse of a surprise option to strengthen our defence next season.

It’s no secret that our back four has been an area of major weakness for some time now, but we already know we can look forward to William Saliba linking up with the club after completing his loan back at Saint-Etienne this summer.

As well as the young Frenchman, however, Arsenal may also want to take another look at Greek starlet Konstantinos Mavropanos, who has made a very bright start on loan at Nurnberg since his move in January.

The 22-year-old, in fairness, has had his fitness struggles in his time in north London, despite looking a big talent when Arsene Wenger first gave him a run-out towards the end of the 2017/18 season.

Some Gooners may have forgotten about Mavropanos for a while, but he’s now generating a fair amount of buzz on Twitter after two man of the match performances from three games in the second tier in Germany…

  1. Innit says:
    February 9, 2020 at 11:58 am

    Still too inexperienced for Arsenal but hopefully he will get plenty of experience on loan in the next couple of years and improve

  2. Faisodeen Alao says:
    February 9, 2020 at 12:01 pm

    He’s a good player only that his injury record is disheartening.

  3. Grandad says:
    February 9, 2020 at 12:05 pm

    Good to hear he is doing well.I recall his compatriate Socratis singing his praises prior to his injuries and let’s hope his optimism is not misplaced.He certainly has the physical attributes to succeed as a centre back, and perhaps all he needed to kick start his career was regular games.The same could apply to a number of our youngsters including the talented ESM.

  4. Reggie says:
    February 9, 2020 at 12:07 pm

    Probably playing at his correct level now. We will have to see how he progresses in his loan because he hasn’t been able to string more than a few games together yet before injury. I have been underwhelmed si far with what i have seen, i dont think he is prem level but he has time to improve if he is goid enough.

