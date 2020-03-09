Alexandre Lacazette has spoken after scoring the winner vs West Ham.

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has admitted he’s happy to have given manager Mikel Arteta something to think about with the winning goal against West Ham on Saturday.

We were not at our best this weekend but ground out a hard-fought 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium, with Lacazette coming off the bench to score the decisive goal and show Arteta what he can do.

It’s not been the easiest season for the Frenchman, who has been in and out of the side but who has also not really done enough to justify a regular place in the starting XI.

Still, Lacazette says he’s happy to have scored this weekend to give Arteta a bit more of a headache when it comes to his team selection, and it will be interesting to see if he can now fully earn a starting spot on a more regular basis.

“I’m happy to score for the team,” he said, as quoted by the Metro.

“We worked hard. It was a difficult game. I’m happy.

“They deserved more because of the chances they created. This is football, sometimes you don’t get what you deserve.

“It is my job to give the manager a big headache. I’m struggling to make the first team but I’m happy to score again today.

“I know that now I have to play well again the next game. Everyone wants to give their best and it’s normal that whenever we do that we will perform as a team.”