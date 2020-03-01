Arsenal News Latest News

Arsenal Invincibles respond to Watford keeping our record intact with surprise win over Liverpool

A few of the Invincibles are feeling better after last night’s result!

Some Arsenal legends have responded to the famous Invincibles season being kept intact after Liverpool’s lengthy unbeaten run came to an end away to Watford yesterday.

The Reds suffered a surprise 3-0 defeat to pick up their first league defeat of the 2019/20 campaign, meaning they won’t match our feat of an entire season unbeaten, while their overall run of games without losing ended at 44 – the second highest ever in English football behind our 49.

More Stories / Latest News

Unsurprisingly, this was cause for celebration for some, with a few of the Arsenal heroes from that Invincibles side expressing their joy that their unique record has gone another year without being matched.

See below as Lauren and Ray Parlour celebrated the result on Twitter, while Martin Keown retweeted a message from his son…

Arsenal fans haven’t had much to celebrate this season, so while we wouldn’t normally relish a defeat for a rival quite this much, it is important to appreciate just how incredible our achievement of 2004 really was.

Posted by

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Sue says:
    March 1, 2020 at 7:09 am

    Think Raymondo had already had a few – Invisible?!! 🤣

    Love each and every one of these fellas…. what a season, what a record!!

    Reply
    1. Kev82 says:
      March 1, 2020 at 7:17 am

      Did you see Liverpool and man utd fans licking each others proverbials on Twitter Sue ? One Liverpool fan said them and utd have dominated English football and won European cups and they’re elite clubs and we’ll never be! Haha they must be hurting if they’re praising they’re bitter rivals in order to wind us up 😂😂

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs