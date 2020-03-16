Lucas Torreira says Mikel Arteta has contacted the Arsenal squad.

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has provided an update on manager Mikel Arteta as he continues to recover from coronavirus.

The entire Arsenal squad is in quarantine following the Gunners boss becoming one of the first big names in the Premier League to pick up the illness.

Torreira says, however, that Arteta is doing better now and has been in contact with some of the club’s players.

“The truth is that we didn’t expect this virus to reach the club, the locker room. Mikel Arteta is better. He was able to communicate with us and he is improving,” told Sport 890, as translated by the Daily Mirror.

The Uruguay international had been injured anyway, so might not have been doing much in terms of getting out and about even if the virus hadn’t spread as much as it has.

Arsenal fans will be hoping Arteta and everyone involved at the club is healthy, and of course we all hope for the Premier League to return to action as soon as possible after being put on hold until at least early April.