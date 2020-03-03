Arsenal News Latest News

Some Portsmouth fans taunt Arsenal midfielder with sick chant during FA Cup clash

Some Pompey fans let the rest of the home crowd down.

A number of Portsmouth fans could be heard taunting Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira after injury forced him off in yesterday’s FA Cup fifth round clash.

A largely youthful Gunners side won 2-0 at Fratton Park, which was always known for providing a lively atmosphere during Pompey’s years in the Premier League.

Still, some of the home crowd took things a bit far yesterday as the Daily Mirror report they aimed a nasty chant at Torreira over his injury.

The report states some fans could be heard chanting: “You’re going home in an ambulance.”

We’re all for fans exchanging a bit of banter at games and trying to intimidate opposition players with a lively atmosphere, but there really seems no need for this as Torreira’s injury looked a bad one that could keep him out for some time.

The Uruguay international had to go off on a stretcher and will have been in a great deal of pain, so we’re disappointed with those Portsmouth fans who saw an opportunity to mock him over it.

3 Comments

  1. Sue says:
    March 3, 2020 at 7:30 am

    That is so wrong on so many levels….

  2. GB says:
    March 3, 2020 at 7:35 am

    Yes I saw it too on TV, Portsmouth fans laughing and making gestures at him while being treated for what could have been a broken leg. I hope they see the images of themselves and feel ashamed today.

  3. Tommogun58 says:
    March 3, 2020 at 7:59 am

    Agreed,what sort of people are these,Portsmouth should hang their heads in shame if they do not try to find the culprits.

