Some Pompey fans let the rest of the home crowd down.
A number of Portsmouth fans could be heard taunting Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira after injury forced him off in yesterday’s FA Cup fifth round clash.
A largely youthful Gunners side won 2-0 at Fratton Park, which was always known for providing a lively atmosphere during Pompey’s years in the Premier League.
Still, some of the home crowd took things a bit far yesterday as the Daily Mirror report they aimed a nasty chant at Torreira over his injury.
The report states some fans could be heard chanting: “You’re going home in an ambulance.”
We’re all for fans exchanging a bit of banter at games and trying to intimidate opposition players with a lively atmosphere, but there really seems no need for this as Torreira’s injury looked a bad one that could keep him out for some time.
The Uruguay international had to go off on a stretcher and will have been in a great deal of pain, so we’re disappointed with those Portsmouth fans who saw an opportunity to mock him over it.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
That is so wrong on so many levels….
Yes I saw it too on TV, Portsmouth fans laughing and making gestures at him while being treated for what could have been a broken leg. I hope they see the images of themselves and feel ashamed today.
Agreed,what sort of people are these,Portsmouth should hang their heads in shame if they do not try to find the culprits.