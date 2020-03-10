Sergio Aguero has given City a fitness scare.

Arsenal have reportedly been handed a possible boost as Manchester City are said to be sweating over the fitness of star striker Sergio Aguero for Wednesday night’s Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

City saw Aguero go off injured in the defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, and according to football.london they are now sweating over his availability as he sat on the Old Trafford bench with ice strapped to his thigh.

We’re certainly major underdogs going into this game due to our poor recent record in away games against the big six, so any boost like this could be very useful to us before our trip to Manchester.

Aguero remains a lethal finisher and often seems to have a good day against us, so let’s hope he doesn’t quite make it back in time for this one, even if City obviously have other talented attackers to choose from.

The report adds that Kevin De Bruyne should return for MCFC despite missing the Manchester Derby.