Arsenal boost as Manchester City sweating over star’s fitness for Gunners clash

Sergio Aguero has given City a fitness scare.

Arsenal have reportedly been handed a possible boost as Manchester City are said to be sweating over the fitness of star striker Sergio Aguero for Wednesday night’s Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

City saw Aguero go off injured in the defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, and according to football.london they are now sweating over his availability as he sat on the Old Trafford bench with ice strapped to his thigh.

We’re certainly major underdogs going into this game due to our poor recent record in away games against the big six, so any boost like this could be very useful to us before our trip to Manchester.

Aguero remains a lethal finisher and often seems to have a good day against us, so let’s hope he doesn’t quite make it back in time for this one, even if City obviously have other talented attackers to choose from.

The report adds that Kevin De Bruyne should return for MCFC despite missing the Manchester Derby.

  1. GB says:
    March 10, 2020 at 8:36 am

    Aguero out but KDB and Sane back, I’m not confident we will get anything out of this game.

  2. Eddie says:
    March 10, 2020 at 8:45 am

    Lol.. Even if Aguero + Sterling were out.
    I wouldn’t be confident about anything as long as KDB is back.
    I hate seeing that guy play against us, he picks us apart with ease each time he does.
    I’m still undecided if I’ll see the game through, I’d love to swap to Atletico/Liverpool game.

  3. Sue says:
    March 10, 2020 at 9:06 am

    Bloody hell they have KDB and Sane back, what more do they want?! 😂 Greedy sods!!

