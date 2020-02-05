Joe Willock still asks older brother Matty Willock for advice.

The brother of Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock has revealed the heartwarming messages they exchange with each other as they each bid to make it big in the world of football.

Coming from a footballing family, Gunners starlet Willock has so far been the most successful of his three brothers, becoming a regular and an increasingly impressive member of the first-team at the Emirates Stadium this season.

The 20-year-old has four goals in 28 games so far this season and looks to have a big future for Arsenal, but it’s rather heartwarming to hear that that hasn’t stopped him turning to his older brother Matty for advice, despite him playing at a lower level.

Speaking to Kent Online, the 23-year-old former Manchester United ace, currently playing in League One with Gillingham, said: “Even though Joe is playing at the top level he will text me after the game and say ‘Matt, did you watch? What do you think I should have done? How do you think I did? What should I have done in that position?

“We have a group chat and we try and watch each other’s games. We message each other and say what we think. Chris does live with us but he’s up in Huddersfield at the moment and we don’t see him as he stays up there quite a bit.”

22-year-old Chris Willock is also a footballer, and also used to play for Arsenal, though he left for Benfica in 2017 and is currently on loan at Huddersfield Town.