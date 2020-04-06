Video: Arsenal fan digs up forgotten clip showing Mesut Ozil’s leadership skills

One Arsenal fan found a great old clip…

An Arsenal fan on Reddit has shared a great old clip of Mesut Ozil that has largely been forgotten.

It’s quite common in this day and age of social media for every little moment on the football pitch to be scrutinised and shared widely, but this classy moment from Ozil in the 2014 FA Cup final hasn’t ever really got much attention.

Still, the video seems to show the German playmaker showing real leadership by giving some tactical advice to young striker Yaya Sanogo ahead of extra time against Hull City.

Ozil is not perhaps known for being the most vocal on the pitch, but it seems clear he has it in him to take players to one side and offer some guidance when needed.

Video via christopherhan