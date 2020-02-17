Mesut Ozil scored for the first time since April in the win over Newcastle.

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has taken to Instagram following his goal in the team’s 4-0 thrashing of Newcastle in Sunday’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The German playmaker had a fine performance against the Magpies, and capped it off with his first goal since last April.

Posting an image of himself celebrating on Instagram, Ozil said the win shows Arsenal are on the right track – and it’s hard to argue with that.

Let’s hope Ozil is also on the right track and can continue to improve under new manager Mikel Arteta.