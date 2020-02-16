Mesut Ozil is running the show against Newcastle.

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil is justifying his continued selection today with a fine first half showing against Newcastle United.

Not everything has worked out for the Gunners so far, but Ozil is pulling the strings and creating plenty of good quality opportunities for the team, with a breakthrough surely imminent if we keep playing like this in the second half.

Ozil is so often singled out for criticism, often unfairly, so it’s good to see the German playmaker back to his best today and getting the kind of appreciation his talents deserve.

Of course, it won’t be enough unless it can lead to a win today as we so badly need the three points, but it can perhaps give us some hope that Mikel Arteta’s appointment as manager can improve players like Ozil and generally get us playing more potent attacking football once again.

Here’s some reaction to Ozil’s display after a close first half…

Ozil finally come to life, and so have Arsenal. Everything running through him. — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) February 16, 2020

Three Özil chances created now this half. #Throwback — W 🔴⚪️ / 🇹🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Wayne_Writes) February 16, 2020

Ozil ❤️ — Anita (@arsenaloFka) February 16, 2020

Ozil last 10 mins been class. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) February 16, 2020

Everything arsenal have done that’s been good (and there’s been very little) has gone through Ozil. But really, we’ve had a lot of ball and done little. And Newcastle have threatened on the break — Jonny Singer (@Jonny_Singer) February 16, 2020

Ozil's touches have been top class so far. Just the finish needed #ARSNEW — Akshay Natarajan (@akshaynatarajan) February 16, 2020

Ozil plays football with a touch of finesse and class. — Gozie (@Siimonn_) February 16, 2020

Ozil’s really feeling this game. — Bokamoso.🍫 (@astounding_nerd) February 16, 2020

Last 10 minutes from Ozil have been really good. Carrying our attack like he should consistently. — N95 (@afc_n95) February 16, 2020