“Everything running through him” – Arsenal star singled out for praise after strong first half vs Newcastle

Mesut Ozil is running the show against Newcastle.

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil is justifying his continued selection today with a fine first half showing against Newcastle United.

Not everything has worked out for the Gunners so far, but Ozil is pulling the strings and creating plenty of good quality opportunities for the team, with a breakthrough surely imminent if we keep playing like this in the second half.

Ozil is so often singled out for criticism, often unfairly, so it’s good to see the German playmaker back to his best today and getting the kind of appreciation his talents deserve.

Of course, it won’t be enough unless it can lead to a win today as we so badly need the three points, but it can perhaps give us some hope that Mikel Arteta’s appointment as manager can improve players like Ozil and generally get us playing more potent attacking football once again.

Here’s some reaction to Ozil’s display after a close first half…

