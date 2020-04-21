Mesut Ozil rejects pay cut to £350,000-a-week deal at Arsenal

Ozil has gone against most of his Arsenal team-mates…

Mesut Ozil is reportedly one of just three Arsenal players to reject a 12.5% pay cut at the Emirates Stadium.

The Daily Mirror claim Ozil has controversially turned down this option, despite most of the squad accepting the cut amid the coronavirus crisis that is likely to affect all football clubs financially.

This is also despite Ozil being Arsenal’s highest earner, taking home a whopping £350,000 a week, according to Spotrac.

The Mirror quote Ozil’s agent as previously suggesting players shouldn’t accept pay cuts, and there is perhaps an argument that, as much as footballers earn, there are wealthier figures at the club who could contribute during these difficult times, such as our largely absent owner Stan Kroenke.

Still, it’s unclear why the German playmaker couldn’t accept a small cut to his huge wages when others who earn less were willing to do so, and it perhaps doesn’t reflect too well on the 31-year-old.