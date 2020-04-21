Mesut Ozil rejects pay cut to £350,000-a-week deal at Arsenal

Ozil has gone against most of his Arsenal team-mates…
Mesut Ozil is reportedly one of just three Arsenal players to reject a 12.5% pay cut at the Emirates Stadium.
The Daily Mirror claim Ozil has controversially turned down this option, despite most of the squad accepting the cut amid the coronavirus crisis that is likely to affect all football clubs financially.
This is also despite Ozil being Arsenal’s highest earner, taking home a whopping £350,000 a week, according to Spotrac.
The Mirror quote Ozil’s agent as previously suggesting players shouldn’t accept pay cuts, and there is perhaps an argument that, as much as footballers earn, there are wealthier figures at the club who could contribute during these difficult times, such as our largely absent owner Stan Kroenke.
Still, it’s unclear why the German playmaker couldn’t accept a small cut to his huge wages when others who earn less were willing to do so, and it perhaps doesn’t reflect too well on the 31-year-old.
This is why i was saying Orzil doesn’t have Arsenal at his heart thats why his actions are just to punish Arsenal and make sure the club made loses over loses even after knowing that he no longer play like he used to do.
Apparently there are 3.. so who are the other 2?? Although, is this for real?? Or just more click bait/media codswallop? With all the charity work he does, I’d be stunned if this was true.
I also read that he was open to accepting a deferral worth more than the 12.5% pay cut the others have taken….. oh who knows…
This is provocative journalism.Although I am his critic for his performances on the field, but naming only him is not correct.All three players should be named and shamed if the report is true.
👍👍 Exactly!!! Nice one…
Was he actually named or is it guesswork from what his agent said previously?
Any player who declined the structured paycut should not be part of the team one way or the other. Since it is contingent on qualification to the champions league it means they are not ready to put in an effort to get us to the champions league or Europa league. If a buyer can’t be found they should be frozen out immediately. Contracts should contain clauses Force Majeure or acts of God/nature that prevents fulfilling the contractual agreement and Covid 19 should fall under such and hence lead to termination of some contracts
Interesting that the latest report quotes Arsenal wanting to extend Ozil’s contract by 3 seasons.
I hope that is just a bad joke Stevo
Ozil does plenty for charities,it will be difficult for him when the the fans return if this is true,I have a suspicion that this is a load of media bull.