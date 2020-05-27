Could Arteta reignite Pepe’s Arsenal career?

Former Arsenal ace Jeremie Aliadiere has explained why new manager Mikel Arteta could be the ideal man to get the best out of Nicolas Pepe after his slow start at the Emirates Stadium this season.

The Ivory Coast international was our big-name signing of last summer, having looked a world class performer with Lille last season, but it’s fair to say we’re yet to see him at his free-flowing best in a red and white shirt.

Still, Pepe did have the misfortune of joining Arsenal while the team as a whole was badly struggling under Unai Emery, who was promptly sacked by the club back in November.

Arteta has since come in and looks to be steering the team in the right direction, and Aliadiere has spoken to Goal about why he thinks his emphasis on getting the simple things right could be ideal for Pepe’s development.

“I think Mikel could be the perfect match for Nico because he will not let him get away with things,” he said.

“As a player, Mikel was all about quality and simplicity. You can’t miss a simple pass if you are five yards away because that costs goals and points.

“When we go on a counterattack, with the speed and pace we’ve got, we should be scoring many more goals. But if the final pass is not spot on, then you waste chances.

“That’s where I just feel Pepe’s been a bit lacking.”