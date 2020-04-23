Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta opens up on being schooled by Thierry Henry

Mikel Arteta on what it’s like coming up against the great Thierry Henry.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has recalled what it was like coming up against Gunners legend Thierry Henry during his playing days.

The Spanish tactician will have had a fair few games against Henry while he was an Everton player and the Frenchman was still at Arsenal.

Clearly, this was a bit of a scarring experience for Arteta, as it was for many Premier League players back in those days.

Speaking to Arsenal’s official site, the 38-year-old explained how Henry made it seem like the entire Everton team was made up of youth team players.

“When I had to face him (Henry), it was at a moment that he was unstoppable,” he said.

“It seemed that he was playing against youth players, and at that moment I noticed a superiority on his part with respect to everyone that I have never felt.”

The saying ‘men against boys’ is perhaps used too often in football, but it does seem to be quite reasonably applicable when discussing the great Henry when he was in the mood, regardless of the quality of the opponent he was up against!