Graph shows the improvement Arsenal have made under Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta’s start at Arsenal has not been perfect, but he’s steadied the ship.
Arsenal no doubt took a big gamble by appointing the inexperienced Mikel Arteta to replace Unai Emery, but for now it looks like it’s got us back in the right direction.
The Spanish tactician became highly rated for his work alongside Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, and just by watching the Gunners since he took over, it’s easy to see why.
Arsenal’s style of football was pretty drab under Emery, but there is a far clearer plan under Arteta, with the players looking better at expressing themselves once again.
On top of that, the numbers back it up as well – stats show we’re now conceding fewer goals per game, gaining more points, and scoring slightly more – though that final area is still one in need of improvement.
See the graphic below for details, with thanks to reddit user thecrazyfireman:
Arsenal 2019/20 premier league emery/ljungberg Stats- per match
pts = 1.3
goal scored = 1.3
goal conceded = 1.5
With arteta
pts = 1.1
goal scored = 1.1
goal conceded = 1.0
Arteta is having problems getting our attack working but he has improved our defence which is our biggest issue for years.
I think the offense would improve once Arteta is able to use 4-3-3
We can see that the ten-man Arsenal defended better under Arteta
I just wish he has more balls to drop Ozil, at least for the away games
David Ornstein widely seen as one of the more reliable media sources ;
“I only hear good things about Arteta. From a player’s perspective, they believe in what he is saying, they understand his words and messages.
“Speaking to staff around the club, they’re talking about the level of analysis they’re doing, work they’re doing on behaviour, on and off the pitch. They’ve said ‘look, you need to go for war with each other, you need to be there for each other, whether it is in good moments or bad, whether there are mistakes or good passages of play. You stick together and the body language and absolutely everything is important.
“From a tactical point of view, from an emotional point of view, I heard he (Arteta) gave an unbelievable speech before the Manchester United game on New Year’s Day.”
I for one am one board.
* “on board”
me too! I hope and believe that a structure is being built into the club, not just on the pitch but in the coaching staff, and hopefully with scouting and beyond.
Some patience may be required to get what we want – contending for PL crown and such. Not sure some of us have any patience so noise will be around.