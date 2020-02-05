Graph shows the improvement Arsenal have made under Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta’s start at Arsenal has not been perfect, but he’s steadied the ship.

Arsenal no doubt took a big gamble by appointing the inexperienced Mikel Arteta to replace Unai Emery, but for now it looks like it’s got us back in the right direction.

The Spanish tactician became highly rated for his work alongside Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, and just by watching the Gunners since he took over, it’s easy to see why.

Arsenal’s style of football was pretty drab under Emery, but there is a far clearer plan under Arteta, with the players looking better at expressing themselves once again.

On top of that, the numbers back it up as well – stats show we’re now conceding fewer goals per game, gaining more points, and scoring slightly more – though that final area is still one in need of improvement.

See the graphic below for details, with thanks to reddit user thecrazyfireman: