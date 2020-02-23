“I didn’t know what to expect” – Arteta recalls watching Arsenal against Everton from the stands earlier this season

Mikel Arteta has spoken ahead of today’s game against Everton.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has recalled watching this Gunners side for the first time as manager when he sat in the stands to watch the game away to Everton earlier this season.

Arsenal are in action against the Toffees again today, with Arteta now in the dugout and working his magic on this team as they make an unbeaten start to 2020 and generally look much-improved in a number of areas.

The Spanish tactician inherited a very difficult job when he took over from Unai Emery back in December, and he probably won’t have been too impressed with the state of the side in our last game against Everton.

Watching on from the stands in Goodison Park, Arteta will have seen caretaker coach Freddie Ljungberg guide us to a 0-0 draw, but, speaking to Arsenal’s official site, he sounds happy with how things have improved in the squad since then.

“I didn’t know the players and I didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “But I can tell you that I’m really proud to manage this football club and at the moment I’m really happy with how everybody is reacting around the club.

“The players, their input, they’re playing with energy and the passion that they’re showing every day and the same with the staff and everybody involved here. We have a lot of things to improve and it seems like it was eight months ago, but it was not that far away!”

When asked if we are starting to see Arteta’s Arsenal, he responded: “In some aspects, yes. I think we have a long way to go in this process to develop a lot of things that I want to implement, but we need time.

“We have to maintain the things that we’re doing well and every day we have clear margins of improvement that we have to achieve as well.”