Video: Mikel Arteta’s wife posts encouraging update on Arsenal boss via Instagram

Mikel Arteta’s wife has posted about their situation on Instagram.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is one of the biggest names in football to contract coronavirus, and his wife Lorena has taken to Instagram to provide an update on the Spaniard’s situation.

Watch the video below as Lorena provides an encouraging insight into how Arteta is getting on, insisting that the symptoms he’s suffering would not normally have been enough to keep him off work.

She adds that she and their kids are feeling fine – a useful reminder amid all the media panic that most people who catch coronavirus will only have mild symptoms, and that the main thing is for all of us to do our bit to prevent it spreading to the elderly and vulnerable.