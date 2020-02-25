Arsenal News Latest News

Video: Ray Parlour questions if Arsenal star is a Premier League great

Ray Parlour debates Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang greatness.

Former Arsenal star Ray Parlour has suggested that in-form Gunners striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cannot yet be considered a Premier League great.

Speaking to talkSPORT in the video below, Parlour suggests that, as good as Aubameyang is, he’s not quite in that elite category yet just due to the longevity of some of the other legendary Premier League strikers…

In fairness, it’s hard to argue with that, but if Aubameyang keeps scoring for us at this prolific rate, he’s sure to go down as one of the best in the top flight.

All the more reason to sign that new contract, Auba!

