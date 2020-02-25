Ray Parlour debates Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang greatness.

Former Arsenal star Ray Parlour has suggested that in-form Gunners striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cannot yet be considered a Premier League great.

Speaking to talkSPORT in the video below, Parlour suggests that, as good as Aubameyang is, he’s not quite in that elite category yet just due to the longevity of some of the other legendary Premier League strikers…

“You have to look at longevity; others have done it year in, year out.” 📅 “Whether you can call him a Premier League great yet I’m not too sure.” ❌ Ray Parlour says #Arsenal’s Aubameyang can’t be considered a #EPL great. Agree? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wLJUHteI8j — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 25, 2020

In fairness, it’s hard to argue with that, but if Aubameyang keeps scoring for us at this prolific rate, he’s sure to go down as one of the best in the top flight.

All the more reason to sign that new contract, Auba!