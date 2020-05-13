Patrick Vieira names the “really important” change Mikel Arteta has brought to Arsenal

Arsenal legend has his say on the current manager.

Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira has admitted he’s kept a close eye on his old club under new manager Mikel Arteta, and says he’s impressed with the changes he’s seen.

It’s fair to say we’ve undoubtedly improved since Arteta replaced Unai Emery at the Emirates Stadium, with last season the first half of this term really not going to plan under the man initially brought in to replace Arsene Wenger.

Arteta looks a better fit and seems to really get the club in a way Emery did not, and Vieira also believes that is reflected in the way the players seem to have responded to him.

Speaking to fellow ex-Gunner Ian Wright, Vieira detailed how he can’t help but keep a close eye on Arsenal after his fine playing career in north London, and he gave some interesting analysis on how he feels Arteta is getting on.

“Yes, of course. I’ve been [watching]. What is said is, when you’re a Gunner, always a Gunner,” the Frenchman said, as quoted by the Metro.

“So I keep watching them all the time, I watch their games and what is really interesting with Arteta is that he brings the energy back.

“And it looks like they are playing for the club, but for the manager as well, and I think that is really important.”