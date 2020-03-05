Ray Parlour enjoyed preserving his Invincible status!

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has explained how he enjoyed Liverpool ending their unbeaten run at Watford in their most recent Premier League clash.

The surprise 3-0 win for Watford against Liverpool means the Reds now have their first league defeat of the season, meaning Arsenal’s remarkable record of going the entire campaign unbeaten remains intact.

Parlour was part of that 2003/04 side, so he and a few others will have been delighted with the Liverpool result, and the former England international now admits he had a few drinks in celebration that night.

“Of course! I had a few drinks that night!” Parlour told talkSPORT.

“Records are there to be broken and I’m sure if a Liverpool player was in the same place I was they’d want us to lose as well!”

He probably wasn’t the only one – from Arsenal fans to some former Gunners players, as well as perhaps a few Man Utd and Everton fans who have had to put up with their hated rivals enjoying such an otherwise flawless season.

Parlour added, however, that he imagines Liverpool won’t be that bothered in the long run as their aim this season was to end a thirty-year wait for the title.

“I know it’s a very good record to have and I’m very proud of it, but the most important thing is winning the league and Liverpool are still going to do that,” he added.

“At the start of the season it’s all about winning the league title, it’s not about going unbeaten – that’s a bonus if that happens.

“I know Arsene Wenger said with our team that we could go unbeaten, but at the start of the season all Jurgen Klopp was interested in was winning the Premier League, which it looks like they’re going to do no problem, so it’s been an impressive season anyway.”