Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson opens up on “brotherhood” with Jadon Sancho

Reiss Nelson and Jadon Sancho go way back.

Arsenal starlet Reiss Nelson has opened up on his ‘brotherhood’ with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The pair grew up living just minutes away from each other and forged a connection through football, Nelson has revealed in an enlightening interview with the Guardian.

Both have gone on to enjoy a lot of success in football, though of course at the moment it certainly seems like Sancho is having the better time of things after an incredible breakthrough at Dortmund.

Nelson remains a big prospect at Arsenal, however, and both could still end up being key figures in the English game over the next few years to come.

Discussing his childhood, Nelson made it clear that he saw Sancho as a brother, despite the pair’s footballing ability often meaning others would try to get them to compete with each other over who was the best.

“It was always: ‘Reiss and Jadon, who’s better?’ or ‘Reiss and Jadon, play football’, and it was getting a bit annoying and boring for us,” he told the Guardian.

“We’d be out, like in a nice place, and someone would just throw a ball and say: ‘These two, battle each other!’

“It got to a point where we were both just like: ‘Nah, we can’t just go messing around with each other all the time.’ It’s more of a proper brotherhood – he’s like my brother. It’s not a battle like some people say.”