Reiss Nelson is clearly a big fan of our new manager.

Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson has heaped praise onto manager Mikel Arteta after revealing an “incredible” chat with the Spaniard in a recent training session.

It seems clear Arteta shows a lot of attention to detail, with the former Manchester City coach long being highly rated after his work alongside Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium prior to him moving to north London to replace Unai Emery back in December.

Nelson is clearly an admirer of Arteta, explaining how he thinks he deserves big credit for improving players like Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane at City.

The 20-year-old could do with trying to match players like that, and it seems he’s seeing the benefits of working with Arteta due to his ability to improve individual players.

Speaking in an interview with the Guardian, Nelson opened up about a recent training interaction and how enthused he is by Arteta’s plan for the club.

“You look at the likes of Sterling and Sane, and you see them before at their previous teams, they weren’t doing what they do now,” he said.

“I think that is credited to Pep [Guardiola], of course, but Mikel as well because they said he did a lot of one-to-one work with them. They are two top players.

“You can see it because Mikel’s drive is different. I haven’t seen a manager with that much determination to make individuals into better players.

“I was doing one thing with one of the players on the training pitch the other day. He came over and he showed me one thing to do and it is that little detail that is incredible.

“I think he has got a plan and it is going really good.”