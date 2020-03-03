Reiss Nelson impressed again with an assist against Portsmouth.
It’s hard to remember the last time Arsenal had so many exciting young players coming through at once, with the sheer volume of talent being produced by our academy that it’s hard to actually keep track of them all.
Reiss Nelson is certainly one of those. The 20-year-old did not enjoy the same explosive start to life in the first-team as Bukayo Saka has this season, while Eddie Nketiah is also catching the eye at the moment after his return from loan at Leeds, while others like Joe Willock and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have enjoyed a great deal more playing time in general.
Nelson, meanwhile, first started playing in the first-team in 2017/18, and also had a decent start to his loan spell at Hoffenheim last season before fizzling out.
Still, he’s still only 20 and he’s shown in recent games that he can still be a big part of our future. Check out this stat below…
2 goals and 4 assists 😅
— DailyAFC™ (@DailyAFC) March 2, 2020
Two goals and four assists in his last eight starts is very impressive from Nelson, and his improvement couldn’t be coming at a better time for us.
With a top four spot looking difficult but still not impossible, we need everyone in the squad performing at as high a level as possible and pushing each other to improve.
Nelson may still not be right at the top of Mikel Arteta’s pecking order, but displays like this when he does get on the pitch will give Nicolas Pepe a bit more to think about, or at the very least give us the option of rotating a little more so our FA Cup exploits don’t leave us burnt out in the league.
We may only have been playing League One opposition last night, but it’s hard not to be encouraged by Nelson’s recent improvement and growing contributions to the first-team.
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
The more times I watch the goal scored by Nketiah last night the better it looks. Great run and cross from Nelson and whilst one top profile blogger said Nketiah “bundled the ball into the net” it was far better than that. A fabulous first and second touch then lashing the ball into the roof of the goal. Watch the replay from behind the goal to fully appreciate the skill.
He held his composure in front of goal as you said to make a couple of controlled touches under pressure which allowed him to make space and knock it in.
Agree with you it was a very good goal, Nketia has the talent hopefully he can grow into a consistent player for us.
Nelson is certainly catching the eye with his performances and the stats show that clearly. We need everyone at that levelto have a successful season. Up the Gunners!
One thing is Nelson always bottles it when there’s pressure. He has the tools to become a better player. He needs to put up a consistent performance to warrant a starting berth. Great work from him yesterday.
Yeah, but atleast he is way younger. Judging by his skill set as compared to gynabry when he first broke to the first team, I believe Nelson is on the right track to emulating gynabry
Watched the game and was so bored. Poor play all round. Everything seems so mechanical, no style or plan.
It seems like the whole team just go in there hoping for the best
A win is a win but how many times are we going to keep saying the same thing?
We have these sorts of uninspiring games daily and assure ourselves “Not the best game but we won etc”. Then when we lose or draw we melt.
It looks more likely that the road ahead is goig to be very bumpy for us fans. It’s depressing this trance : limbo we are in. Never sure about the performances.
nelson and nketiah needs to play regularly
the youngsters can form a core with a few experience senior players