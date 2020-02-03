Robin van Persie has admitted he found trips to Stoke City very tough.

Former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie has admitted he found away games at Stoke City by far the toughest in his career in the Premier League.

The Dutchman spent eight years with the Gunners before a controversial transfer to Manchester United in 2012, and, well, the less said about that the better.

Still, Van Persie remains one of the greatest forwards to play for Arsenal in recent times, and it’s interesting to see him reflect on his career in a question-and-answer session with fans on Twitter this afternoon.

See below as RVP names Stoke as the toughest away ground in the Premier League, which is a view we imagine many of our former players will also share!

Stoke city away on a Monday evening in January 🌧🌪. By far most difficult place to play.. https://t.co/9X3kt4xeoG — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) February 3, 2020

Arsenal had a notably poor record at Stoke during their time in the top flight, with Aaron Ramsey picking up that nasty injury there back in the 2009/10 season.