Robin van Persie opens up about *that* red card for Arsenal against Barcelona

Robin van Persie has hit out at his controversial sending off at the Nou Camp in 2011.

Former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie has spoken out about *that* ridiculous red card he was shown at the Nou Camp back in 2011.

Arsenal fans will still look back on that night with anger, with Barcelona going on to win 3-1 and progress 4-3 on aggregate despite a fine performance from the Gunners over the two legs of that Champions League tie.

Goals from Van Persie and Andrey Arshavin gave us that famous 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg, but Van Persie was shown an extremely harsh red card in the return leg.

You may remember the Dutchman was already on a yellow card, and was shown a second yellow for the crime of kicking the ball away pretty much a second after the referee blew his whistle to stop play.

RVP is clearly still annoyed by it, as he revealed in a question-and-answer session with fans on Twitter today…

Never a second yellow! I shot within a second after the whistle 🙄. https://t.co/I1988LVnF9 — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) February 3, 2020

Arsenal had equalised through a Sergio Busquets own goal moments before that red card, so who knows how different things might have been if we’d played the rest of the game with eleven men?