Ljungberg first noticed Saka’s potential as a left-back.

Arsenal coach Freddie Ljungberg reportedly deserves credit for one key change to the team that has made Mikel Arteta’s reign such a success so far.

The Swede had a brief and underwhelming spell as caretaker manager earlier this season following Unai Emery’s sacking, but it’s the appointment of Arteta as Emery’s permanent replacement that really seems to have turned our season around.

Ljungberg, however, according to the Times, is said to have been one of the first to notice Saka’s potential in a new position as he moved him from attack to left-back for his final game in charge away to Everton.

The 18-year-old has since been one of our most in-form players under Arteta, and the Spaniard must be thanking his assistant for this fine piece of talent spotting.

Let’s hope Freddie can continue to prove to be a key figure on the training ground and help lay the foundations for Arteta to achieve his full potential as a manager, just as he so obviously played a key role under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.