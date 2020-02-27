Arsenal News Latest News

Stat shows Arsenal ace is the best at opening up Europa League defences

Bukayo Saka is having a tremendous season in the Europa League.

It’s been an incredible breakthrough season for Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka, and this stat from WhoScored sums up what a threat he’s been in the Europa League.

The 18-year-old, despite moving to a new role at left-back, is a key attacking player for us and has helped himself to a fair few quality assists recently, including the one for Alexandre Lacazette’s winning goal away to Olympiacos last week.

Saka is a real threat when he gets forward, and, as per the tweet below, he’s actually created more clear-cut chances than any other player in the Europa League this season…

That’s seriously impressive for a player so young adjusting to a new position, and one has to wonder what more this immensely talented teenager can go on to achieve in the game.

If Saka keeps playing like this, an England call-up for Euro 2020 this summer has to be a realistic possibility. A big pay rise is also surely due from Arsenal – anything to keep him at the club!

Posted by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs