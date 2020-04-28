Szczesny reveals Wenger’s angry comments over selfie celebration after Arsenal win vs Tottenham

“You never see Iker Casillas doing that do you?”

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has admitted he got a stern telling-off from Arsene Wenger after his infamous selfie celebration on the pitch after a win over Tottenham at White Hart Lane.

Szczesny was a real fan favourite at the Emirates Stadium, and certainly seemed to relish the North London Derby victories as much as the supporters.

Still, Wenger was clearly unimpressed and felt the Polish shot-stopper went too far after he took a celebratory selfie with Kieran Gibbs and Lukas Podolski on the White Hart Lane pitch after a 1-0 win in 2014.

Speaking on a podcast with Arsenal’s official site, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, Szczesny himself admits he wouldn’t celebrate that now and suggested he regrets his behaviour as he took Wenger’s comments on board.

He said: “I had one where he wasn’t happy, that was the famous selfie at White Hart Lane.

“He wasn’t exactly happy about that one and looking back at it I would never do it again. But I think I was 21 or 22 year old at the time and you really enjoy those kind of things and it was great for me back then.

“Now looking back at it, it was probably childish and I know he wasn’t happy with that one at the time. No punishments whatsoever, but he let me know.

“I might not be exactly accurate in the way I report this back to you, but it was kind of, ‘You never see Iker Casillas doing that do you?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah you’re probably right there.'”

Wenger may not have liked it, but I personally think this is always going to be one of the more legendary moments from one of our players in recent times! Football is meant to be fun and, while there are obviously limits, some people take it far too seriously at times.