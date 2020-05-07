Arsenal News Latest News

Video: Thierry Henry hilariously trolls Jamie Redknapp over legendary Arsenal goal

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry relived *that* goal against Tottenham.

Arsenal fans will love this video clip of Thierry Henry and Jamie Redknapp reliving his legendary solo goal against Tottenham in 2002.

Watch the video below as the Frenchman and ex-Spurs ace Redknapp watch the goal back and talk about how it came about.

Henry notes that Redknapp didn’t do a great deal to track back at that point, with even the referee out-running him!

You know the rest – Henry beat almost the entire Tottenham defence before firing home in this memorable 3-0 win.

