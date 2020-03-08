Arsenal News Latest News

Video: There were some weird noises during the Arsenal-West Ham game…

Did some turkeys get into the Emirates yesterday…?

Some viewers of yesterday’s win over West Ham may have noticed the strange sounds at Arsenal’s stadium.

Watch this clip below for an example, flagged up by someone on Reddit, of what sounds like someone making turkey noises at the Emirates Stadium…

More Stories / Latest News

This really is pretty weird, and it’s hard to think of an explanation for it, if we’re totally honest.

Still, we scored our late winner not so long after that, so perhaps it’s a good luck charm of some sort?

Posted by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs