Video: Arsenal stars let their hair down during winter break getaway

Arsenal players are clearly enjoying the winter break.

A user on Reddit has shared a short video clip showing Arsenal players unwinding at what looks like a pretty fun dinner during their winter break.

See below as Gunners stars such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Matteo Guendouzi can be seen enjoying dinner and messing around with sparklers and loud music.

We’re not quite sure what the context behind this is, but at least the players seem to be bonding and hopefully improving the team spirit after a difficult time on the pitch for so much of this season.

Thanks to Reddit user TrashYasuo for the video.