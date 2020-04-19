Why Arsene Wenger has still not been back to the Emirates Stadium since leaving Arsenal

Wenger may be avoiding Arsenal due to hurt over exit.

It has been suggested that our legendary former manager Arsene Wenger has avoided the Emirates Stadium since his departure in 2018 due to some hard feelings over his exit.

The Frenchman remains one of the most important figures in our history, but there can be no hiding from the fact that he became unpopular with some sections of the support in his final years at the Emirates.

Despite doing such fine work early on at Arsenal, Wenger struggled to maintain that as our rivals improved and our finances became more stretched.

By the time Wenger did walk way, it felt like the right time, though many will also feel it perhaps could and should have happened a few years earlier.

Still, it seems the man himself may not have been too happy about how his departure was handled, according to The Athletic.

Wenger has notably not been back to watch Arsenal play since his exit, and a source is quoted by the Athletic as suggesting there might be people at the club he’s trying to avoid.

“There are a few people he wouldn’t necessarily want to see,” an unnamed close acquaintance of Wenger told The Athletic.

The report notes that, while Wenger was not officially sacked by the club, he did later admit that leaving was not his decision and that this may have hurt him a great deal more than he showed publicly.

Let’s hope that, with time, the great man can heal and put this painful departure behind him and come to watch the team he so clearly loves, in the stadium that he helped build.