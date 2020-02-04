Mathieu Debuchy has spoken glowingly about William Saliba.

Former Arsenal right-back Mathieu Debuchy has tipped young defender William Saliba for success when he eventually moves to the Emirates Stadium.

The 18-year-old has shone in his time in Ligue 1 with Saint-Etienne, and is currently back on loan at the club from Arsenal after they signed him last summer.

Gooners will no doubt be excited to see Saliba in action in a red and white shirt next term, especially with this side so obviously in need of more quality in defence after poor performances from the likes of David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos for so much of this campaign.

Debuchy has been playing alongside Saliba at Saint-Etienne, so is well-placed to predict how his team-mate might get on in the Premier League.

“He’s a great player. I’m so happy for him to play next season for a big club like Arsenal,” Debuchy told the Ligue 1 Podcast.

“He improves every game and I think he is a great player. He’s strong with good technique. He’s quick.

“I think he has a lot of quality to play at Arsenal.”

Debuchy spent three and a half years at Arsenal but was limited to just 30 appearances in all competitions due to injuries.