Arsenal no longer consider Aubameyang indispensable and need to sell before they can buy new players

Arsenal is hoping to cash in on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in this transfer window, one season after they handed the Gabon star a new three-year big money contract.

Aubameyang joined the Gunners in 2018 and quickly proved to be one of the sharpest shooters in the Premier League.

He even won the Golden Boot in the 2018/2019 Premier League season with 22 league strikes.

He led Arsenal to win the FA Cup and the Community Shield last year and that run of form convinced the club to agree to give him a new deal.

He has failed to justify that decision since that time and the Gunners are now left to rue their decision making.

He had previously been considered untouchable by the club, but that is no longer the case with The Telegraph reporting that Arsenal sees him as a player that can or should leave.

The report says the Gunners have now transfer-listed him and they are open to selling him for the right price.

The report says he is still in the plans of Mikel Arteta, but the Gunners are keeping their eyes out for an offer for him.

If the right one comes along, they will sell, but if it doesn’t they will keep him on for another campaign.